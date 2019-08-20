Here & Now
There are reports that the White House is considering whether to use a temporary payroll tax cut to prevent a potential economic slowdown. A White House official told NPR that "cutting payroll taxes is not under consideration at this time."
NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley for a quick explainer on the payroll tax.
This segment aired on August 20, 2019.
