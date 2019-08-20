White House Denies Considering Payroll Tax Cut To Ease Economic Concerns04:18
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

There are reports that the White House is considering whether to use a temporary payroll tax cut to prevent a potential economic slowdown. A White House official told NPR that "cutting payroll taxes is not under consideration at this time."

NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley for a quick explainer on the payroll tax.

This segment aired on August 20, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news