A 9-year-old girl died this week when three dogs attacked her in an alley behind her house. Police say the owner of the dogs was arrested.
It's a reminder that dog attacks do happen, and although rare, they can be fatal.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Marjie Alonso, a professional dog trainer and executive director of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABCT), about different breeds involved in attacks and what to do if a dangerous dog approaches you.
Tips For Avoiding Dog Attacks
Provided by the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants
If an off-leash dog approaches you on a walk:
- Call out to the owner. “Come get your dog, mine is contagious!” often works.
- Remove visual stimulus, get something between you (umbrella, car, garbage pail, blanket, etc.).
- Try firmly telling the approaching dog a familiar cue, such as “Sit,” or “Stay.”
- Toss a large handful of treats in on top of their head to startle them. The bigger the “treat bomb,” the more time you have to walk away.
- If there is a dragging leash you can grab, loop the leash around an object like a fence or pole, and pull on the handle. Do not put your face near the dog’s face while doing so.
If a frightening off-leash dog approaches, do not:
- Scream
- Run
- Flail limbs
- Panic
- Make eye contact
- Jump up and down
If a frightening off-leash dog approaches, do:
- Stay as calm as you can.
- Use a firm voice. This isn’t to “assert dominance,” but to maintain as much control of yourself and the situation as possible, and to make any commands or cues you give the dog as understandable as possible.
- Stand or stay upright.
- Stay quiet and don’t scream.
- Get on top of something.
- Feed something to the dog by throwing the food away from yourself.
- Back into a corner or against a wall so dog cannot get behind you.
- If you have a stroller and can’t get away, yell at the dog, throw everything you have at him, from your shoes to toys to your diaper bag to distract them so you can get some space.
If a dog attacks:
- Keep your hands and arms in front of your body to protect them.
- Don’t put your hand near the fighting or attacking dogs’ mouths, or touch the dogs where they could easily turn around and bite you.
- Do not grab collars.
- If the dog bites you and isn’t letting go, move your arm or body part into the dog’s mouth, rather than trying to pull it out. This will prevent more damage to you through tearing.
- Keep the dog from shaking its head or your body if they do not release.
- Children should curl themselves into as tight a ball as possible and be as still as possible.
- As hard as it is, teach children to not squeal or cry if at all possible - that only increases the excitement of the attacking dog.
- If the very worst is happening, curl yourself over your child.
- If the dog attacks your dog, do not put any part of your body between the two dogs.
- Find objects to put in between the two dogs (chair, umbrella, garbage can lid, etc.).
- Picking up your small dog is likely to cause the attacking dog to jump up on you, potentially causing you harm.
- Not picking up your small dog is likely to increase the danger and harm to your dog. You’ll have to decide, given the situation, which is wiser in the moment.
- If you do pick up your dog, don’t swing them back and forth facing the attacking dog. Try to place your dog between a barrier of some kind and yourself. Lean into a wall or even toss your dog into a fenced area if need be. Be aware that the attacking dog might be able to jump that fence.
- Do not kick or punch the dog if at all possible (that might escalate in their arousal).
- Once the attack is over, immediately get yourself, your dog or your child away. Don’t turn around, try to get further control of the situation, or try to find the owner. Just go.
This segment aired on August 21, 2019.
