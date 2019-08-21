A 9-year-old girl died this week when three dogs attacked her in an alley behind her house. Police say the owner of the dogs was arrested.

It's a reminder that dog attacks do happen, and although rare, they can be fatal.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Marjie Alonso, a professional dog trainer and executive director of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABCT), about different breeds involved in attacks and what to do if a dangerous dog approaches you.

Tips For Avoiding Dog Attacks

Provided by the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants

If an off-leash dog approaches you on a walk:

Call out to the owner. “Come get your dog, mine is contagious!” often works.

Remove visual stimulus, get something between you (umbrella, car, garbage pail, blanket, etc.).

Try firmly telling the approaching dog a familiar cue, such as “Sit,” or “Stay.”

Toss a large handful of treats in on top of their head to startle them. The bigger the “treat bomb,” the more time you have to walk away.

If there is a dragging leash you can grab, loop the leash around an object like a fence or pole, and pull on the handle. Do not put your face near the dog’s face while doing so.

If a frightening off-leash dog approaches, do not:

Scream

Run

Flail limbs

Panic

Make eye contact

Jump up and down

If a frightening off-leash dog approaches, do:

Stay as calm as you can.

Use a firm voice. This isn’t to “assert dominance,” but to maintain as much control of yourself and the situation as possible, and to make any commands or cues you give the dog as understandable as possible.

Stand or stay upright.

Stay quiet and don’t scream.

Get on top of something.

Feed something to the dog by throwing the food away from yourself.

Back into a corner or against a wall so dog cannot get behind you.

If you have a stroller and can’t get away, yell at the dog, throw everything you have at him, from your shoes to toys to your diaper bag to distract them so you can get some space.

If a dog attacks: