India's Lunar Mission Enters Moon's Orbit05:53
August 21, 2019
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is praising "the landmark journey" of India's second lunar mission, which entered the Moon's orbit Tuesday. Chandrayaan-2 is set to become the first spacecraft to land on the Moon's south pole on September 7.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Pallava Bagla,
science editor for New Delhi Television, correspondent for Science magazine, and author of "Reaching for the Stars: India's Journey to MARS and Beyond."

This segment aired on August 21, 2019.

