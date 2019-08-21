How The NRA May Have Influenced Trump's Changing Tone On Background Checks03:43
August 21, 2019
There are more signals this week that President Trump is softening his support to expand background checks on guns. This comes less than a month after three mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio. We look at what influence the National Rifle Association has had on Trump's change in tone.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01), White House correspondent at Politico.

This segment aired on August 21, 2019.

