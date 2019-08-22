There are a record number of fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest this year.

Conservationists are blaming Brazil's government, saying President Jair Bolsonaro has encouraged the clearing of land by loggers and farmers, spreading the deforestation of the Amazon. Bolsonaro says NGOs may be starting the fires to embarrass him.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to Carlos Nobre, a climate scientist in Brazil, for the latest.