August 22, 2019
Some Democratic strategists are facing criticism for speaking to political journalist Mark Halperin for his new book, "How To Beat Trump: America's Top Political Strategists on What It Will Take."

Halperin was fired from MSNBC and lost a previous book deal after several women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

This segment aired on August 22, 2019.

