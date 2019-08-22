Here & Now
Political Journalist Mark Halperin's New Book Faces Criticism04:39Play
Some Democratic strategists are facing criticism for speaking to political journalist Mark Halperin for his new book, "How To Beat Trump: America's Top Political Strategists on What It Will Take."
Halperin was fired from MSNBC and lost a previous book deal after several women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
This segment aired on August 22, 2019.
