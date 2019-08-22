General Electric Shares Fall On Hidden Liabilities03:46
August 22, 2019
General Electric shares have fallen after a major credit ratings agency, Fitch Ratings, supported concerns about the company raised by an analyst last week.

Harry Markopolos, know as the Bernie Madoff whistleblower called GE a "bigger fraud than Enron."

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."

This segment aired on August 22, 2019.

