New Texas Safety Commission Meets For The First Time After El Paso Shooting03:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 22, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a memorial service for the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Southwest University Park, in El Paso, Texas. (Jorge Salgado/AP)
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a memorial service for the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Southwest University Park, in El Paso, Texas. (Jorge Salgado/AP)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is meeting Thursday for the first time with a new group he formed to address safety concerns after the mass shooting earlier this month in El Paso.

The Texas Safety Commission includes politicians, law enforcement, school leaders and others.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Ben Philpott (@BenPhilpottKUT), senior editor at KUT in Austin, about how the efforts after El Paso differ from Abbott's actions following the mass shootings in Santa Fe and Sutherland Springs.

This segment aired on August 22, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news