Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is meeting Thursday for the first time with a new group he formed to address safety concerns after the mass shooting earlier this month in El Paso.

The Texas Safety Commission includes politicians, law enforcement, school leaders and others.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Ben Philpott (@BenPhilpottKUT), senior editor at KUT in Austin, about how the efforts after El Paso differ from Abbott's actions following the mass shootings in Santa Fe and Sutherland Springs.