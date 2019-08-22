Here & Now
A new report documents the amount of time wasted because of traffic congestion.
The Urban Mobility Report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute says Los Angeles drivers have it the worst — with an average of 199 hours wasted — followed by San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Tim Lomax, regents fellow at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.
This segment aired on August 22, 2019.
