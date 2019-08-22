Here & Now
2 Warning Signs For The Economy: Budget Deficit Grows, Job Gains Weaken04:31Play
The federal budget deficit is expected to surpass $1 trillion for the 2020 fiscal year, a quicker rise than the Congressional Budget Office had previously predicted.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department announced Wednesday that U.S. employers added a half-million fewer jobs in 2018 and early 2019 than previously reported.
Host Peter O'Dowd speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on August 22, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news