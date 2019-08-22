Here & Now
There's a trial date now for the the U.S. women's soccer team's gender discrimination lawsuit. This week, a federal judge set May 5, 2020, as the day for the start of the trial.
Host Tonya Mosley discusses this and summer's strong attendance figures for the National Women's Soccer League with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."
This segment aired on August 22, 2019.
