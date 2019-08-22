Do Women-Only STEM Scholarships Violate Title IX? Experts Say It's Complicated09:42
August 22, 2019
The U.S. Department of Education has opened investigations into female-only scholarships, awards, workshops and camps at more than two dozen universities.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks to Erin Buzuvis, a Title IX expert and law professor at Western New England University, about what Title IX says about these programs, many of which are focused on STEM fields.

This segment aired on August 22, 2019.

