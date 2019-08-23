The U.S. must be clear-eyed about the challenges that will likely follow the withdrawal of the U.S. and NATO from Afghanistan. That's the argument in a new essay, written by a retired Army colonel who served two tours in Afghanistan.

Ketti Davison says the U.S. and NATO may need to fight their way out as Afghans focus on their own survival.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Davison, director of innovation and tradecraft at the Institute For The Study Of War.