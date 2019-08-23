The National Rifle Association has had President Trump's ear this week when it comes to the conversation about guns in America after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

But meanwhile, the NRA has been facing continued troubles on the inside. More board members have resigned and now the New York Times reports that the NRA's longtime outside legal counsel has split from the group.

We take a look at how the changes are resonating. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Rob Pincus (@PincusRob), a member of the NRA and a spokesperson for Save the Second, a pro-gun rights group that is pushing for reform inside the NRA.