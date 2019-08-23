How Bystanders Can Help In A Bleeding Emergency05:16
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 23, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
An emergency responder and volunteers, including Carlos Arredondo, in the cowboy hat, push Jeff Bauman in a wheelchair after he was injured in one of two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (Charles Krupa/AP/File)
An emergency responder and volunteers, including Carlos Arredondo, in the cowboy hat, push Jeff Bauman in a wheelchair after he was injured in one of two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (Charles Krupa/AP/File)

Would you know what to do in an emergency situation?

From mass shootings to natural disasters or everyday accidents, the Stop the Bleed campaign encourages bystanders to become trained and equipped in an emergency.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Matt Levy, chair of the national Stop the Bleeding coalition.

Additional Resources:

This segment aired on August 23, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news