On Sunday, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro authorized military operations to help battle fires in seven Brazilian states, responding to requests from local officials and international outcry over the fires which have been ravaging the world's largest rainforest for weeks.

Also, world leaders at the G-7 met about climate and biodiversity, pledging $20 million to help Brazil and its neighbors battle fires in the Amazon. President Trump did not attend that meeting.

