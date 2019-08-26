Is it morally wrong to take a wildlife photo?

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with wildlife photographer and conservationist Melissa Groo about her National Geographic article "How To Photograph Wildlife Ethically."

Melissa Groo's Photography

Two brown bears in Alaska. (Photo by Melissa Groo)

American flamingos nursery on Great Inagua, Bahamas. (Photo by Melissa Groo)

Red fox vixen in Nome, Alaska. (Photo by Melissa Groo)

Leopard in Serengeti, Tanzania. (Photo by Melissa Groo)

Red-and-green macaws in Pantanal, Brazil. (Photo by Melissa Groo)

Serval cats in Tanzania. (Photo by Melissa Groo)

Snowy owl female returns to nest in Alaska. (Photo by Melissa Groo)

Lion cub in Tanzania. (Photo by Melissa Groo)

