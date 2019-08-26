Here & Now
Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring at the age of 29. Luck made the shocking announcement Saturday night.
During an emotional news conference, he said his constant injuries have taken the joy away from playing a game he loves.
Host Susan Davis speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."
This segment aired on August 26, 2019.
