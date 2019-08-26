Most cellphones hold a lot of important information including bank and security details. And every year, thousands of people fall victim to what is called sim swapping. Hackers basically take over your phone, and then use that to get access to your other accounts — like email, social media, even financial accounts.

KUOW reporter Deborah Wang (@KUOWdebwang) has the story.

This story comes to us from KUOW's SoundQs podcast.