August 27, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talk during in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)
Democrats running for president have floated some of the most progressive criminal justice reform ideas in years. They're running against President Trump, who signed a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill into law last year.

Criminologist Kimya Dennis (@KimyaNDennisPhD) of the Notre Dame of Maryland University joins Here & Now's Susan Davis to discuss how criminal justice reform is playing out on the campaign trail.

This segment aired on August 27, 2019.

