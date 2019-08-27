Here & Now
Blue-green algae, also called cyanobacteria, is infesting lakes and ponds across the country. The toxic algae has caused several dog deaths this summer.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Melissa Martin, who's three dogs — two West Highland terriers named Abby and Izzy, and a Doodle mix named Harpo — died earlier this month from blue-green algae.
Dr. Val Beasley, a professor of veterinary, wildlife and ecological toxicology sciences at Penn State, also joins the conversation.
This segment aired on August 27, 2019.
