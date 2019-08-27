Here & Now
Women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse testified in federal court on Tuesday, just two weeks after the financier and convicted sex offender was found dead in the Metropolitan Correctional Facility.
Here & Now's Robin Young get the latest on the hearing from NBC's Sarah Fitzpatrick (@S_Fitzpatrick).
This segment aired on August 27, 2019.
