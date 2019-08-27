Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson says it will appeal a landmark ruling on Monday by a judge in Oklahoma that found the company liable for an epidemic of overdose deaths and addiction to opioids.

Judge Thad Balkman said Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries created a public nuisance that "compromised the health and safety of thousands of Oklahomans."

Here & Now's Susan Davis speaks with Terri White (@terriwhiteok), commissioner of Oklahoma's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.