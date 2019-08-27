Here & Now
A Landmark Ruling Spurs Appeal In Oklahoma Opioids Trial05:26Play
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson says it will appeal a landmark ruling on Monday by a judge in Oklahoma that found the company liable for an epidemic of overdose deaths and addiction to opioids.
Judge Thad Balkman said Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries created a public nuisance that "compromised the health and safety of thousands of Oklahomans."
Here & Now's Susan Davis speaks with Terri White (@terriwhiteok), commissioner of Oklahoma's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
This segment aired on August 27, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news