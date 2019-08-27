Pennsylvania Inmates Create Animated Short Films To Tell Stories Of Prison Life10:45
August 27, 2019
Artist's rendering of "Hidden Lives Illuminated" using a still image from "Last Day of Freedom," directed by Dee Hibbert-Jones and Nomi Talisman. (Photo courtest of Living Condition, LLC.)
Inmates at the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution at Chester are learning how to tell their own stories through a project called "Hidden Lives Illuminated."

Twenty prisoners have been selected to create short animated videos that will be projected on the walls of the Eastern State Penitentiary, which will run through September 12.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with project manager Sean Kelley and inmate artist Paul M.

This segment aired on August 27, 2019.

