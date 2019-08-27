Deadline Looms For Candidates To Qualify For Third Democratic Presidential Debate05:51
August 27, 2019
Wednesday is the deadline for candidates to qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate. Ten candidates have made the cut so far.

Here & Now's Susan Davis takes a look at the race with  Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and CNN political analyst.

This segment aired on August 27, 2019.

