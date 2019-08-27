Here & Now
One Of The Year's Biggest Tech IPOs Is Also One Of Its Most Controversial05:45Play
The We Company, WeWork's parent company, has been valued as high as $47 billion, even though the company reported a net loss of $1.6 billion last year.
Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), co-founder and editor at large for Recode, says it's the latest and greatest example of “the kind of arrogant attitude that has too long been tolerated and encouraged in the tech world.”
This segment aired on August 27, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news