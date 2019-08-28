Here & Now
Federal Panel Revises BRCA Genetic Testing Recommendations For Ashkenazi Jewish Women03:44Play
A federal panel says all Ashkenazi Jewish women — meaning those whose ancestors came from Eastern Europe — should consider being tested for the BRCA gene mutations, regardless of their family history of cancer. Women with BRCA mutations are more likely than not to develop breast and ovarian cancers.
Carey Goldberg (@goldbergcarey) of WBUR reports.
This segment aired on August 28, 2019.
