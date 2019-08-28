How General Electric Went From Iconic Company To Fraud Suspect09:45
August 28, 2019
Industrial conglomerate General Electric faces allegations from a whistleblower of massive financial fraud, as well as an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Thomas Gryta (@tgryta) about what has happened to the company behind light bulbs and the first American jet engine.

This segment aired on August 28, 2019.

