How General Electric Went From Iconic Company To Fraud Suspect
Industrial conglomerate General Electric faces allegations from a whistleblower of massive financial fraud, as well as an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Thomas Gryta (@tgryta) about what has happened to the company behind light bulbs and the first American jet engine.
This segment aired on August 28, 2019.
