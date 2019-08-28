As Health Care Debate Rages, Democrats Target Administrative Costs05:48
August 28, 2019
As Democrats debate whether to support a "Medicare for All" program, proponents say such a system would save billions in administrative costs.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Sabrina Corlette (@SabrinaCorlette), research professor at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute, about the dollar value of those costs.

This segment aired on August 28, 2019.

