As Health Care Debate Rages, Democrats Target Administrative Costs05:48Play
As Democrats debate whether to support a "Medicare for All" program, proponents say such a system would save billions in administrative costs.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Sabrina Corlette (@SabrinaCorlette), research professor at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute, about the dollar value of those costs.
This segment aired on August 28, 2019.
