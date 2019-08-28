Here & Now
UK Politician Outraged Over Prime Minister's Request To Suspend Parliament04:45Play
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II Wednesday to suspend Parliament, causing outrage among opposition leaders. The move would likely allow Johnson to pass a no-deal Brexit without push back from lawmakers.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with an opposition member of Parliament, Labour Party politician David Lammy (@DavidLammy), about why he is opposed to Johnson's request.
This segment aired on August 28, 2019.
