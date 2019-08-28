UK Politician Outraged Over Prime Minister's Request To Suspend Parliament04:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 28, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II Wednesday to suspend Parliament, causing outrage among opposition leaders. The move would likely allow Johnson to pass a no-deal Brexit without push back from lawmakers.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with an opposition member of Parliament, Labour Party politician David Lammy (@DavidLammy), about why he is opposed to Johnson's request.

This segment aired on August 28, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news