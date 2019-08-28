Here & Now
Every Time You Wash Clothes, Millions Of Microfibers Are Released Into The Water09:46Play
Microfibers are strands of plastic that shed off synthetic fabrics like polyester when clothes are washed. This is contributing to the growing problem of plastic pollution in the ocean.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Peter Ross (@calypsocoast), vice president of research at Ocean Wise in Vancouver, British Columbia, about microfiber pollution.
This segment aired on August 28, 2019.
