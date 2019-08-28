Here & Now
Political Strategists Discuss Which Candidates Qualified For 3rd Democratic Debate10:53Play
Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) and Democratic strategist Bill Press (@BillPressPod) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to discuss the week in politics, including how President Trump is preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian to hit Puerto Rico and the Democratic candidates who qualified for the third debate.
This segment aired on August 28, 2019.
