Democratic Candidates Court Crucial Labor Vote10:56Play
This week, Sen. Bernie Sanders landed an endorsement from The United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America — one of the first unions to weigh in on a presidential primary where Democratic candidates are banking on organized labor to help them defeat President Trump.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses the role of labor in the 2020 Democratic primary with Josh Eidelson (@josheidelson), who covers labor for Bloomberg.
This segment aired on August 29, 2019.
