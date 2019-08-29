DJ Sessions: 5 Summer Classics To Keep The Pumpkin Spice At Bay09:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Beach Boys in 1964. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The Beach Boys in 1964. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Halloween candy may be already on display in stores, but there are still three weeks left of summer!

DJ Mike Haile of WHMS in Champagne-Urbana, Illinois, brings us five classic songs to savor summer to the last drop.

Music From The Segment

Sly & the Family Stone, "Hot Fun in the Summertime"

Jan & Dean, "Surf City"

The Beach Boys, "California Girls"

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, "Heat Wave"

The Drifters, "Up On The Roof"

This segment aired on August 29, 2019.

Related:

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news