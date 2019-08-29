Here & Now
DJ Sessions: 5 Summer Classics To Keep The Pumpkin Spice At Bay09:53Play
The Halloween candy may be already on display in stores, but there are still three weeks left of summer!
DJ Mike Haile of WHMS in Champagne-Urbana, Illinois, brings us five classic songs to savor summer to the last drop.
Music From The Segment
Sly & the Family Stone, "Hot Fun in the Summertime"
Jan & Dean, "Surf City"
The Beach Boys, "California Girls"
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, "Heat Wave"
The Drifters, "Up On The Roof"
This segment aired on August 29, 2019.
