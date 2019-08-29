The Halloween candy may be already on display in stores, but there are still three weeks left of summer!

DJ Mike Haile of WHMS in Champagne-Urbana, Illinois, brings us five classic songs to savor summer to the last drop.

Music From The Segment

Sly & the Family Stone, "Hot Fun in the Summertime"

Jan & Dean, "Surf City"

The Beach Boys, "California Girls"

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, "Heat Wave"

The Drifters, "Up On The Roof"