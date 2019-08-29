Much of Florida is under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The hurricane was not as destructive as feared when it passed by Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, causing only some damage.

Dorian's track in the coming days though is still uncertain.

The hurricane is a Category 1 now and forecasters warn it could grow to be a major Category 3 before it hits Florida later this weekend. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jeff Huffman (huffmanheadsup), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.