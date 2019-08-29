Here & Now
Heat Pumps Are More Efficient, Environmentally Friendly Way To Heat Homes, Expert Says09:40Play
Most American homes are heated with fossil fuels, the majority with natural gas. But electric heat pumps can lower carbon emissions and fossil fuel use.
Columbia University professor Vijay Modi joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss how heat pumps work and how they can become more widely used.
Resources:
This segment aired on August 29, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news