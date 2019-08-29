The world's fourth most populous country might soon have a new capital city.

Indonesia's president, Joko Widodo, said this week that his country will move its capital from the crowded metropolis of Jakarta to a new development in the province of East Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo.

Jakarta is struggling to cope with congestion, air pollution and flooding made worse by the fact that the land itself is sinking up to almost 10 inches each year because the city is sucking up groundwater from shallow aquifers beneath its feet.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses the proposal with Rita Padawangi, senior lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.