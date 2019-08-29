Trump Administration Expected To Ease Oversight Of Methane Regulations04:56
August 29, 2019
The Trump administration is expected to further ease oversight of the oil and gas industry's emissions of climate-changing greenhouse gases.

Oil industry and environmental groups say they expect the Environmental Protection Agency to release a proposal as soon as Thursday that would roll back requirements on detecting and plugging methane leaks at oil and gas facilities.

NPR correspondent Jeff Brady (@jeffbradynews) reports on how the new rules may be implemented.

This segment aired on August 29, 2019.

