Doctor On Vaping Lung Illnesses: 'We Clearly Are Seeing Something New'05:56Play
Dr. Emily Chapman, chief medical officer of Children's Minnesota, speaks with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd about the serious lung illnesses she is seeing this summer among young people who use electronic cigarettes.
The CDC is investigating nearly 200 vaping-related illnesses and one death since June in 22 states.
This segment aired on August 29, 2019.
