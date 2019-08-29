Doctor On Vaping Lung Illnesses: 'We Clearly Are Seeing Something New'05:56
August 29, 2019
The CDC is investigating nearly 200 vaping-related illnesses and one death. (Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)
Dr. Emily Chapman, chief medical officer of Children's Minnesota, speaks with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd about the serious lung illnesses she is seeing this summer among young people who use electronic cigarettes.

The CDC is investigating nearly 200 vaping-related illnesses and one death since June in 22 states.

This segment aired on August 29, 2019.

