August 30, 2019
Alexandria Villaseñor (left), Greta Thunberg, Svante Thunberg and Xiye Bastida (Photo courtesy of Xiye Bastida)
Young climate justice activists are striking Friday outside of the UN headquarters in New York City.

Among them is 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who completed a two week voyage across the Atlantic to attend a series of climate justice events in the city.

One of the strike's organizers is 17-year-old Xiye Bastida.

Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Bastida (@xiyebastida).

This segment aired on August 30, 2019.

