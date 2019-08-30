Young climate justice activists are striking Friday outside of the UN headquarters in New York City.

Among them is 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who completed a two week voyage across the Atlantic to attend a series of climate justice events in the city.

One of the strike's organizers is 17-year-old Xiye Bastida.

Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Bastida (@xiyebastida).