Young climate justice activists are striking Friday outside of the UN headquarters in New York City.
Among them is 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who completed a two week voyage across the Atlantic to attend a series of climate justice events in the city.
One of the strike's organizers is 17-year-old Xiye Bastida.
Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Bastida (@xiyebastida).
This segment aired on August 30, 2019.
