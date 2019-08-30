Week In Review: Trump Says 'We're Ready' For 'Monster' Storm10:42
August 30, 2019
ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein) and WBUR senior Washington news correspondent Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) join Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd and Femi Oke to discuss political developments this week, including the podium lineup for the third Democratic presidential candidates debate next month and Trump's preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

This segment aired on August 30, 2019.

