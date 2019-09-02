Conservative Party 'Rebels' Oppose PM Boris Johnson's Brexit Plans05:48
September 02, 2019
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting tough with members of his Conservative Party who oppose his Brexit plans.

The so-called "rebels" are being warned they will be expelled from the party if they take part in efforts led by opposition parties in Parliament meant to block a departure from the European Union without a deal.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Frank Langfitt (@franklangfitt) in London.

This segment aired on September 2, 2019.

