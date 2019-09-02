Here & Now
This Uber And Lyft Driver Makes $8,000 A Month In The Bay Area. He Says It's Still Not Enough10:59Play
Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Uber and Lyft driver Moutsafa Maklad about his experience in the gig economy and how a new bill up for consideration in California could fundamentally alter it.
The bill, Assembly Bill 5, would make companies like Uber and Lyft treat their workers as employees, rather than independent contractors.
This segment aired on September 2, 2019.
