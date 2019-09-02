Students Boycott Class As Hong Kong Protests Continue03:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 02, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Young pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong held a strike on the first day of school to show their commitment to the city's anti-government movement.

The nearly three months of protests will be tested as classes resume after the summer break.

Here & Now's Robing Young speaks with NPR Beijing correspondent Emily Feng (@emilyzfeng).

This segment aired on September 2, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news