A case in which IBM is being accused of age discrimination is heading to a Texas courtroom Wednesday. It is one of a number of similar cases against the IT company. ProPublica and Mother Jones reported last year the company fired more than 20,000 workers over the age of 40, which amounted to around 60% of the job losses at IBM.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with ProPublica contributing reporter Peter Gosselin (@PeterGosselin), one of the reporters on the story and senior fellow at Hunter College's Brookdale Center on Ageing.

Statement from IBM:

"IBM makes its employment decisions based on skills, not age. In fact, since 2010 there is no difference in the age of our U.S. workforce, but the skills profile has changed dramatically. That is why we have been and will continue investing heavily in employee skills and retraining — to make all of us successful in this new era of technology."