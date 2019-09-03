Here & Now
Chinese Spies Tried To Recruit Him On LinkedIn. Now He's Preaching Constant Vigilance09:50Play
Jonas Parello-Plesner (@jonasPplesner), a former Danish diplomat and fellow at the conservative-leaning Hudson Institute, talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about how the Chinese are not only perfecting their espionage game, but also expanding their influence around the world through other means.
This segment aired on September 3, 2019.
