Chinese Spies Tried To Recruit Him On LinkedIn. Now He's Preaching Constant Vigilance09:50
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 03, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
According to former Danish diplomat Jonas Parello-Plesner, China is not only perfecting its espionage game, but also expanding its influence around the world through other means. (Fred Dufour/Getty Images)
According to former Danish diplomat Jonas Parello-Plesner, China is not only perfecting its espionage game, but also expanding its influence around the world through other means. (Fred Dufour/Getty Images)

Jonas Parello-Plesner (@jonasPplesner), a former Danish diplomat and fellow at the conservative-leaning Hudson Institute, talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about how the Chinese are not only perfecting their espionage game, but also expanding their influence around the world through other means.

This segment aired on September 3, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news