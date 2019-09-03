Here & Now
At Least 5 Dead After Hurricane Dorian Batters The Bahamas05:20Play
At least five people are dead after Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday. The country's prime minister, Hubert Minnis, called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive," as the vicious storm slowed to a crawl over the islands.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Eugene Duffy, managing editor for The Tribune 242, based in Nassau.
This segment aired on September 3, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news