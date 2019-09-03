Hurricane Dorian Effects Starting To Be Felt In Parts Of Florida04:21
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 03, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Powerful winds and storm surge from Hurricane Dorian are expected to continue to threaten Grand Bahama Island through the day Tuesday. Dorian, once a Category 5 storm, has weakened to a Category 3, but still remains dangerous.

Parts of Florida are starting to feel Dorian's effects. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in on the forecast with with Ray Hawthorne (@Ray_Hawthorne), meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

This segment aired on September 3, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news