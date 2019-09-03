Powerful winds and storm surge from Hurricane Dorian are expected to continue to threaten Grand Bahama Island through the day Tuesday. Dorian, once a Category 5 storm, has weakened to a Category 3, but still remains dangerous.

Parts of Florida are starting to feel Dorian's effects. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in on the forecast with with Ray Hawthorne (@Ray_Hawthorne), meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.