Peloton Prepares To Go Public05:40
September 03, 2019
Peloton, the purveyor of high-end indoor cycling machines and sleek fitness classes streamed right to the bike's on-board screens, is racing toward an initial public offering and a multibillion-dollar valuation.

Is it a tech unicorn or just another fitness fad?

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), co-founder and editor at large for Recode and columnist for The New York Times.

This segment aired on September 3, 2019.

