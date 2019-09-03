Here & Now
Peloton, the purveyor of high-end indoor cycling machines and sleek fitness classes streamed right to the bike's on-board screens, is racing toward an initial public offering and a multibillion-dollar valuation.
Is it a tech unicorn or just another fitness fad?
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), co-founder and editor at large for Recode and columnist for The New York Times.
This segment aired on September 3, 2019.
