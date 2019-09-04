DJ Sessions: '90s Nostalgia

KCRW DJ Valida Carroll (@Validaaa) brings us five tracks that remind us why we love a good cover and why the '90s will rule forever.

Music From The Segment

ADY, "Morena"

Raphael Saadiq, “This World Is Drunk”

The Soup Dragons, “I’m Free” (Hifi Sean Sunset Dub)

Nicole Bus, “You”

Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Todd Mundt.